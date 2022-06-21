checkAd

Ground-breaking A-ROSA SENA on maiden voyage / Hybrid E-Motion Ship departs Cologne for the first time with guests on board (FOTO)

Rostock (ots) - On Saturday 18 June, A-ROSA's ground-breaking new river cruise
ship, A-ROSA SENA, departed from Cologne on her maiden voyage. To the delight of
the guests and crew on board, the ship sailed out of the city silently and
emission free due to the ships innovative hybrid propulsion 'E-Motion' system,
which enables the vessel to switch to battery power when arriving and departing
ports.

Guests and crew were excited about the sustainable new ship: "A-ROSA SENA's
design is truly unique on the river. Together with the spacious interior layout,
she offers a completely new travel experience", comments hotel manager Dennis
Brenner. Captain Ulli Schwalbe adds: "Thanks to the hybrid propulsion system and
the exhaust gas purification filter, you don't notice any emissions on board and
can just enjoy the pure cruising experience." The E-Motion Ship recently
received the "German Award for Sustainability Projects 2022" for its
environmentally friendly technologies.

A-ROSA SENA will now sail a seven-night (round trip) itinerary from Cologne,
calling at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp. It is the first river
cruise ship on the Rhine to feature four decks of spacious interior public
areas, plus a large sundeck. She also boasts various dining options and a large
spa complete with a Finnish sauna, jacuzzi, treatment rooms, gym, relaxation
room and even an ice grotto. Alongside this, many of her family and
multigenerational features such as the dedicated kids club room, family cabins
sleeping up to five and the separate children's pool on the sundeck have never
been seen before on a river cruise ship.

