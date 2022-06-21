Ground-breaking A-ROSA SENA on maiden voyage / Hybrid E-Motion Ship departs Cologne for the first time with guests on board (FOTO)

Rostock (ots) - On Saturday 18 June, A-ROSA's ground-breaking new river cruise

ship, A-ROSA SENA, departed from Cologne on her maiden voyage. To the delight of

the guests and crew on board, the ship sailed out of the city silently and

emission free due to the ships innovative hybrid propulsion 'E-Motion' system,

which enables the vessel to switch to battery power when arriving and departing

ports.



Guests and crew were excited about the sustainable new ship: "A-ROSA SENA's

design is truly unique on the river. Together with the spacious interior layout,

she offers a completely new travel experience", comments hotel manager Dennis

Brenner. Captain Ulli Schwalbe adds: "Thanks to the hybrid propulsion system and

the exhaust gas purification filter, you don't notice any emissions on board and

can just enjoy the pure cruising experience." The E-Motion Ship recently

received the "German Award for Sustainability Projects 2022" for its

environmentally friendly technologies.



