Johnson Matthey launches new Low Carbon Solutions offering to reduce syngas carbon emissions by up to 95%
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in syngas
production technologies, today launches CLEANPACE TM, a suite of ready-now
technologies to retrofit existing grey hydrogen and methanol assets and reduce
carbon emissions by up to 95%. Working together, JM is integrating its
established Advanced ReformingTM technologies with leading pre-combustion CO2
capture providers, to deliver cost effective decarbonisation solutions.
CLEANPACE will allow producers across the syngas value chain to retrofit
existing assets resulting in significant and sustained carbon emissions
reductions.
JM's CLEANPACE retrofit technologies enable CO2 reductions of up to 95% at a low
upfront cost and minimized plot space versus competing options, while providing
tailored benefits to further futureproof existing plants. With hundreds of mid
to world scale syngas production plants in operation, many of which are less
than 20 years old and still being depreciated, operators are able to retrofit
their existing assets with CLEANPACE solutions and begin decarbonizing today.
Industrial sectors are ramping up efforts to reduce their greenhouse gas
emissions, particularly from hard-to-abate sources, with syngas producers
responsible for approximately 70% of CO2 emissions in the chemicals sector. The
opportunity for JM's Low Carbon Solutions is to reduce CO2 emissions by over 100
million tonnes per year by 2030 from grey hydrogen production in Europe and
North America alone, which represents 150-200 projects with an addressable
market of GBP1-2 billion.
Jane Toogood, Catalyst Technologies Chief Executive at JM, says: "The need for
chemicals companies to decarbonise their existing facilities is well recognised
and Johnson Matthey's CLEANPACE technology solutions are ready now for
deployment by companies who are making progress on this path."
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a
cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to
innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function
and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas
such as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most
efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson
Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to
make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit
http://www.matthey.com/
Inspiring science, enhancing life
Contact:
Email: jmpr@matthey.com,
Telephone: +44 207 269 8001
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/18515/5254113
OTS: Johnson Matthey
