Johnson Matthey launches new Low Carbon Solutions offering to reduce syngas carbon emissions by up to 95%

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in syngas

production technologies, today launches CLEANPACE TM, a suite of ready-now

technologies to retrofit existing grey hydrogen and methanol assets and reduce

carbon emissions by up to 95%. Working together, JM is integrating its

established Advanced ReformingTM technologies with leading pre-combustion CO2

capture providers, to deliver cost effective decarbonisation solutions.

CLEANPACE will allow producers across the syngas value chain to retrofit

existing assets resulting in significant and sustained carbon emissions

reductions.



JM's CLEANPACE retrofit technologies enable CO2 reductions of up to 95% at a low

upfront cost and minimized plot space versus competing options, while providing

tailored benefits to further futureproof existing plants. With hundreds of mid

to world scale syngas production plants in operation, many of which are less

than 20 years old and still being depreciated, operators are able to retrofit

their existing assets with CLEANPACE solutions and begin decarbonizing today.



