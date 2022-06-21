Galapagos Buys CellPoint for EUR 125 Million Upfront, plus EUR 100 Million Milestone Payments
(PLX AI) – Galapagos to acquire CellPoint and AboundBio to accelerate access to next-generation cell therapies.Galapagos makes all cash acquisition of CellPoint for an upfront amount of €125 million, with milestone payments up to €100 million and …
- (PLX AI) – Galapagos to acquire CellPoint and AboundBio to accelerate access to next-generation cell therapies.
- Galapagos makes all cash acquisition of CellPoint for an upfront amount of €125 million, with milestone payments up to €100 million and AboundBio for $14 million
- Deals position Galapagos in next-generation cancer therapy market and significantly broadens portfolio and capabilities, the company says
