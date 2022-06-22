Saipem to Increase Share Capital by EUR 2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Saipem board of directors exercises authorization to increase share capital for Euro 2 billion.Saipem capital increase issue price 30% discount toe theoretical ex-right price (the “TERP”) of Saipem ordinary shares, calculated in …
- (PLX AI) – Saipem board of directors exercises authorization to increase share capital for Euro 2 billion.
- Saipem capital increase issue price 30% discount toe theoretical ex-right price (the “TERP”) of Saipem ordinary shares, calculated in accordance with current methods, on the basis of Borsa Italiana reference price of Saipem shares on June 21
- Ratio of no. 95 New Shares for every no. 1 ordinary or savings share held, at an issue price of Euro 1.013 for each New Share, of which Euro 0.021 to be allocated to share capital and Euro 0.992 to be allocated to share premium
