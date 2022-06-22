Carlsberg CFO Dalsgaard Resigns
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg CFO Heine Dalsgaard has decided to resign.He will take up the CFO position in a private equity-backed company in a different industryHe will continue at Carlsberg until 31 December 2022 at the latestSuccession process initiated
