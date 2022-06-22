Resurs Bank Gets SEK 50 Million Administrative Fine from Swedish FSA
(PLX AI) – Resurs Bank is being issued a remark and must pay an administrative fine of SEK 50 million after Finansinspektionen investigated its credit assessments. The investigation covered granted loans that consumers applied for during the period …
- The investigation covered granted loans that consumers applied for during the period June–September 2019
- The credit amounts ranged between SEK 80,000 and SEK 400,000
- The investigation shows that Resurs Bank has been deficient in its credit assessments
- The bank used incomplete information about consumers' debt, completely disregarded some key information for consumers, and did not perform adequate controls of the income information submitted by the consumer
