WDP Acquires Site in Bornem Through Capital Increase of EUR 18.8 Million
(PLX AI) – WDP acquires site in Bornem through capital increase of 18.8 million euros.626,526 new WDP shares were issued pursuant to a capital increase, following a decision of WDP's Board of Directors using the authorized capitalThe issue price was …
- (PLX AI) – WDP acquires site in Bornem through capital increase of 18.8 million euros.
- 626,526 new WDP shares were issued pursuant to a capital increase, following a decision of WDP's Board of Directors using the authorized capital
- The issue price was set at 29.93 euros (rounded) and is based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the WDP share, as made available on the Euronext Brussels website (including the dividend for 2022 accounting year) for a period of two days prior to 22 June 2022, minus 5%
