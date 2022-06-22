Kone Drops 5% After Analysts Downgrade on China Risks, Valuation
(PLX AI) – Kone shares fell more than 5% in early trading after Goldman Sachs cut their recommendation on the stock to sell from neutral. Price target EUR 44Kone's valuation is high and at risk in a rising rate environment, Goldman saidMeanwhile, …
- Price target EUR 44
- Kone's valuation is high and at risk in a rising rate environment, Goldman said
- Meanwhile, there are risks from China's property market downturn and Kone's margins are likely to lag the sector and its own long-term targets, the analysts said
- Berenberg also cut Kone to hold from buy today, saying it was unrealistic that it could recapture the high multiples it traded at in recent years
- Price target EUR 50
