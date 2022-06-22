Rejlers Jumps 4% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Rejlers shares rose more than 4% in a down market after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target SEK 148
- Rejlers margins are likely to continue to improve on better pricing, the analysts said
- Exposure to the energy market and the Nordic transmission network is an advantage, the analysts said
- The company should outperform other small caps after recent share price weakness and strong execution: Carnegie
