Fingerprint Cards Chairman Resigns After Insider Trading Conviction
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards says Johan Carlström leaves Board of Directors following verdict by the Stockholm District Court, and is replaced by Dimitrij Titov as Chairman of the Board.Carlström has been found guilty of four counts of insider …
