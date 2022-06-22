checkAd

1NCE now provides one of the world's largest NB-IoT coverage maps at a single price

Cologne, Germany (ots) - - 1NCE doubles global NB-IoT footprint; expands to
United States, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Slovak Republic,
Sweden and Taiwan

- 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now available in most of the world's largest economies

- Total cellular IoT network coverage now in 140 countries

1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate, today announced at Embedded World Nuremberg a significant expansion of its
global IoT network coverage. The company has doubled its footprint of
Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) coverage and now has one of the world's largest NB-IoT
coverage maps, available at a single price worldwide.

1NCE now offers NB-IoT in Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland,
Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Puerto
Rico, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United States, and the U.S.
Virgin Islands.

New destinations via 2G, 3G, and 4G include (among others): Algeria, Andorra,
Bahrain, Benin, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Gabon, Lebanon, Mauritius,
Mozambique, New Caledonia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Togo, and Uruguay.

"The demand for cross-border availability of low power networks is increasing as
more companies and cities realize the power that IoT-driven intelligence can
have in creating a strong impact in their field," said Ivo Rook, COO at 1NCE.
"Network availability without the hassle of multiple vendors is critical for
large scale, multinational IoT deployments in every industry."

Read full Press Release at https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software
services in 140 countries worldwide. Learn more online (http://www.1nce.com/)
and follow 1NCE on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/1NCE_IoT) and LinkedIn
(http://www.linkedin.com/company/1NCE) .

Media Contact

Dennis Knake
Phone: +49 151 627 776 43
E-Mail: mailto:dennis.knake@1NCE.com

Brad Chase
E-Mail: mailto:brad.chase@1NCE.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/5254392
OTS: 1NCE



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

1NCE now provides one of the world's largest NB-IoT coverage maps at a single price - 1NCE doubles global NB-IoT footprint; expands to United States, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Slovak Republic, Sweden and Taiwan - 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now available in most of the world's largest economies - Total cellular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erfolgreicher Kurs bestätigt: Sparda-Bank BW kann auch weiterhin auf Verwahrentgelt und Negativzinsen verzichten
Motorola Solutions optimiert Kommunikation von Ersthelfern mit neuem All-in-One TETRA- und ...
SKODA AUTO präsentiert auf dem GREENTECH-Festival in Berlin innovative Nachhaltigkeitskonzepte ...
ILA 2022: Unter dem Slogan "Space for Humanity" präsentiert der Raumfahrtkonzern OHB SE seine ...
Die Obergrenze der codefreien Programmierung für Robotik und industrielle Automatisierung ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Johnson Matthey launches new Low Carbon Solutions offering to reduce syngas carbon emissions by up ...
A-ROSA SENA auf Jungfernfahrt / Hybrides E-Motion Ship legte zum ersten Mal mit Gästen an Bord ...
Egon Zehnder wählt Michael Ensser zum neuen Chair / Der ehemalige Managing Partner Deutschland ...
Change at the top of equalizent Vienna
Titel
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
DAS NEUE ZEITALTER DER TECH-TALENTE: EXPERIS VERÖFFENTLICHT NEUEN BERICHT, DER ZEIGT, DASS SOFT SKILLS DIE NEUEN POWER SKILLS SIND
Neue Berechnungen: BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea macht weiter enorme Umsätze und Gewinne mit russischem Öl ...
Studie von Entrust: Multi-Cloud-Modelle kurbeln unternehmensweite Verschlüsselungsstrategien an
Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance ...
Flughafen BER kann nicht mit weiteren Landerechten für Airlines aus Asien rechnen
New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, ...
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED ...
Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Rakuten bringt das Cashback-Erlebnis nach Deutschland
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...