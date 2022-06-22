Schur Flexibles Group Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track

Wien (ots) - An agreement was recently signed between lenders and current owners

of Lower Austria-based Schur Flexibles Group to refinance and recapitalize the

group. The agreement will provide EUR 150 million in fresh capital in two

tranches (of which EUR 60 million are available immediately and further EUR 90

million will be available as of closing). EUR 50 million of the new capital are

earmarked for strategic acquisitions and M&A activities to ensure further

business growth. In addition, upon closing of the agreement, which is expected

to take place in September 2022, there will be a debt haircut of up to 75% of

the existing bank liabilities and the lenders will acquire the ownership of the

Group.



Such restructuring measures will reduce the company's leverage to industry

levels, providing the company with greater flexibility to navigate the current

volatile economic environment. In addition, no short-term liabilities will

burden the company's liquidity. With their binding financing commitments, the

future owners underline their belief in the resilient business model of Schur

Flexibles Group and express their long-term commitment to further develop the

company strategically. In addition, any civil and criminal procedures

originating from the period prior to the restructuring will be subject to

determination by the relevant competent authorities and courts. However, these

proceedings have no influence on the operational business of the group or the

future owners.



