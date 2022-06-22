Schur Flexibles Group Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
Wien (ots) - An agreement was recently signed between lenders and current owners
of Lower Austria-based Schur Flexibles Group to refinance and recapitalize the
group. The agreement will provide EUR 150 million in fresh capital in two
tranches (of which EUR 60 million are available immediately and further EUR 90
million will be available as of closing). EUR 50 million of the new capital are
earmarked for strategic acquisitions and M&A activities to ensure further
business growth. In addition, upon closing of the agreement, which is expected
to take place in September 2022, there will be a debt haircut of up to 75% of
the existing bank liabilities and the lenders will acquire the ownership of the
Group.
Such restructuring measures will reduce the company's leverage to industry
levels, providing the company with greater flexibility to navigate the current
volatile economic environment. In addition, no short-term liabilities will
burden the company's liquidity. With their binding financing commitments, the
future owners underline their belief in the resilient business model of Schur
Flexibles Group and express their long-term commitment to further develop the
company strategically. In addition, any civil and criminal procedures
originating from the period prior to the restructuring will be subject to
determination by the relevant competent authorities and courts. However, these
proceedings have no influence on the operational business of the group or the
future owners.
The restructuring course taken is already reflected in the positive business
developments of the company. The Group's performance in 2022 is developing in
line with the business plan and is therefore on track even under difficult
market conditions.
All stakeholders will work closely together with the management team to
implement measures that will secure the company's economic success in the
future. The further development of Schur Flexibles is intended to further expand
its role as a leading solution provider of fully recyclable plastic packaging
solutions. In doing so, the company can benefit from the experience of the
future owners in the paper and packaging industry.
The consortium of lenders and future owners - consisting of various banks and
funds, including Apollo, Capital Four, Guggenheim and Palmer Square - would like
to expressly thank all stakeholders, in particular employees, customers,
suppliers, investors and financial institutions for their support during the
last weeks, which contributed to the successful restructuring solution of the
company.
The Group currently employs around 2,200 people at 23 production sites in eleven
countries.
Highlights of Schur Flexible Group's recapitalisation transaction:
- New ownership structure : A consortium comprised of banks and funds, including
Apollo, Capital Four, Guggenheim, and Palmer Square, will as the new owners
shape the future strategy of the company. The change in ownership is
accompanied by a debt reduction of EUR 400 million across the capital
structure.
- Significant de-leveraging: Up to 75% of Schur Flexible's senior debt to be
eliminated, bringing the group's pro-forma leverage profile to industry
standard levels.
- Liquidity headroom and fortress balance sheet: Transaction will inject EUR 150
million in new money capital, of which EUR 50 million is earmarked for
strategic acquisitions and M&A activities to ensure further corporate growth.
EUR 60 million in liquidity will be provided immediately, and another EUR 90
million after closing.
- Significant runway: No debt maturities on the new and reinstated loan
facilities until September 2026, and no fixed amortisation obligations.
- Reduced interest costs : Substantial reduction of approximately EUR 10 million
in annual cash debt servicing costs post-transaction.
- Robust performance: The performance of Schur continues to meet the 2022
budget, despite challenging market conditions. Post-closing, the Company can
draw on the extensive experience of the new equity owners managing investments
in the paper & packaging industry to build upon such robust performance.
- Implementation: Transaction has support from 100% of relevant creditors and
the existing shareholders. Closing of the transaction is expected in September
2022.
Pressekontakt:
Martin Jenewein, MBA
Senior Partner
SMJ Partners Consulting GmbH
Phone: +43 664 2377654
Mail: mailto:jenewein@smj.at
Web: https://www.smj.at
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/146423/5254514
OTS: SMJ Partners Consulting GmbH
