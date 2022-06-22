dpa group continues on growth path / New newsroom for central editorial office in the coming year (FOTO)
Annual Report 2021
https://ots.de/4RExx3
Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),
continued to develop positively in the second year marked by the coronavirus
pandemic and remains on a path of growth, in terms of both journalism and
business. Revenues of the core company Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH increased to
101 million euros (previous year: 93.9 million). Net profit for the year
amounted to 2 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million). The group of companies
as a whole also achieved positive growth. The annual turnover in 2021 increased
to 156.8 million euros (previous year: 143.9 million). The central editorial
office will move into new premises in Berlin next year. A newly designed
newsroom in the heart of the capital will offer optimal conditions for a modern
news agency and the diverse requirements of the digital and multimedia media
landscape. This was announced today by dpa at its 73rd shareholders' meeting in
Hamburg.
"In challenging times, dpa has once again demonstrated its strength," said dpa
CEO Peter Kropsch. "Both under the conditions created by the coronavirus
pandemic during the past two years and currently under the impact of the Russian
attack on Ukraine, dpa has provided independent and verified reporting for
shareholders and customers. The outstanding team effort of all the group's
employees makes our record of success in journalistic and business terms
possible."
"With the move to a new newsroom in Berlin, we are positioning dpa to meet the
requirements of the coming years," said dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "The
expansion of multimedia services such as audio and video, the digital
transformation of all the production processes, and the creation of an inspiring
and modern working environment for journalists are at the top of our agenda."
The dpa group's transformation into a marketplace for news, information
services, and technologies continues to progress. More companies are present in
the marketplace, and more than 25,000 media professionals and communications
professionals have a dpa ID and use the services offered. dpa calls this
strategy "Magic Marketplace."
Once again, its subsidiaries are key to the dpa group's success. The largest
contribution was again made by news aktuell GmbH with its successful services
for PR and communications. dpa-infocom GmbH also demonstrated its significant
