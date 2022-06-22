dpa group continues on growth path / New newsroom for central editorial office in the coming year (FOTO)

Annual Report 2021

Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),

continued to develop positively in the second year marked by the coronavirus

pandemic and remains on a path of growth, in terms of both journalism and

business. Revenues of the core company Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH increased to

101 million euros (previous year: 93.9 million). Net profit for the year

amounted to 2 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million). The group of companies

as a whole also achieved positive growth. The annual turnover in 2021 increased

to 156.8 million euros (previous year: 143.9 million). The central editorial

office will move into new premises in Berlin next year. A newly designed

newsroom in the heart of the capital will offer optimal conditions for a modern

news agency and the diverse requirements of the digital and multimedia media

landscape. This was announced today by dpa at its 73rd shareholders' meeting in

Hamburg.



