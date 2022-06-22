checkAd

dpa group continues on growth path / New newsroom for central editorial office in the coming year (FOTO)

--------------------------------------------------------------
Annual Report 2021
https://ots.de/4RExx3
--------------------------------------------------------------

Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),
continued to develop positively in the second year marked by the coronavirus
pandemic and remains on a path of growth, in terms of both journalism and
business. Revenues of the core company Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH increased to
101 million euros (previous year: 93.9 million). Net profit for the year
amounted to 2 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million). The group of companies
as a whole also achieved positive growth. The annual turnover in 2021 increased
to 156.8 million euros (previous year: 143.9 million). The central editorial
office will move into new premises in Berlin next year. A newly designed
newsroom in the heart of the capital will offer optimal conditions for a modern
news agency and the diverse requirements of the digital and multimedia media
landscape. This was announced today by dpa at its 73rd shareholders' meeting in
Hamburg.

"In challenging times, dpa has once again demonstrated its strength," said dpa
CEO Peter Kropsch. "Both under the conditions created by the coronavirus
pandemic during the past two years and currently under the impact of the Russian
attack on Ukraine, dpa has provided independent and verified reporting for
shareholders and customers. The outstanding team effort of all the group's
employees makes our record of success in journalistic and business terms
possible."

"With the move to a new newsroom in Berlin, we are positioning dpa to meet the
requirements of the coming years," said dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "The
expansion of multimedia services such as audio and video, the digital
transformation of all the production processes, and the creation of an inspiring
and modern working environment for journalists are at the top of our agenda."

The dpa group's transformation into a marketplace for news, information
services, and technologies continues to progress. More companies are present in
the marketplace, and more than 25,000 media professionals and communications
professionals have a dpa ID and use the services offered. dpa calls this
strategy "Magic Marketplace."

Once again, its subsidiaries are key to the dpa group's success. The largest
contribution was again made by news aktuell GmbH with its successful services
for PR and communications. dpa-infocom GmbH also demonstrated its significant
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

dpa group continues on growth path / New newsroom for central editorial office in the coming year (FOTO) Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa), continued to develop positively in the second year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and remains on a path of growth, in terms of both journalism and business. Revenues of the core …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erfolgreicher Kurs bestätigt: Sparda-Bank BW kann auch weiterhin auf Verwahrentgelt und Negativzinsen verzichten
Debatte um AKW-Laufzeitverlängerungen / Neue Analyse zeigt: Atomkraftwerke sind keine Garantie für Versorgungssicherheit in der Energiekrise
SKODA AUTO präsentiert auf dem GREENTECH-Festival in Berlin innovative Nachhaltigkeitskonzepte ...
ILA 2022: Unter dem Slogan "Space for Humanity" präsentiert der Raumfahrtkonzern OHB SE seine ...
Die Obergrenze der codefreien Programmierung für Robotik und industrielle Automatisierung ...
SOLIT Gruppe 2022 auf der Überholspur: Edelmetallhändler expandiert erfolgreich am Goldmarkt / Hohe Nachfrage im ersten Halbjahr - ...
A-ROSA SENA auf Jungfernfahrt / Hybrides E-Motion Ship legte zum ersten Mal mit Gästen an Bord ...
Johnson Matthey launches new Low Carbon Solutions offering to reduce syngas carbon emissions by up ...
PEUGEOT 408: Der neue, dynamische Fastback (FOTO)
Egon Zehnder wählt Michael Ensser zum neuen Chair / Der ehemalige Managing Partner Deutschland ...
Titel
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
DAS NEUE ZEITALTER DER TECH-TALENTE: EXPERIS VERÖFFENTLICHT NEUEN BERICHT, DER ZEIGT, DASS SOFT SKILLS DIE NEUEN POWER SKILLS SIND
Neue Berechnungen: BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea macht weiter enorme Umsätze und Gewinne mit russischem Öl ...
Studie von Entrust: Multi-Cloud-Modelle kurbeln unternehmensweite Verschlüsselungsstrategien an
Yanfeng honors its suppliers in Europe / 13 top suppliers receive awards for excellent performance ...
Flughafen BER kann nicht mit weiteren Landerechten für Airlines aus Asien rechnen
New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, ...
Mittelstand begrüßt Pläne zur Beschleunigung des Windkraft-Ausbaus an Land
benfovir Announces First Subjects Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-OT/ B-OT IS BEING DEVELOPED ...
Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Deutscher Raiffeisentag: Özdemir stärkt Genossenschaften / DRV-Präsident Holzenkamp fordert ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...