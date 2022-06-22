Herbert Dachs and Frank Mahlberg are new members of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Herbert Dachs (Medienholding Süd) and Frank Mahlberg (Axel

Springer Auto Verlag) were elected today in Hamburg to the Supervisory Board of

Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa). Both were

previously co-opted members. At the end of his current three-year term, Dr.

Peter Frey (ZDF), who will be leaving his role as ZDF Editor-in-Chief in the

autumn, has stepped down from the board. He was a member of the dpa Supervisory

Board for a total of 12 years.



Deputy Supervisory Board Chairman Valdo Lehari jr. (Reutlinger

General-Anzeiger), Joachim Knuth (NDR), and Holger Martens (Rheinpfalz) will

each serve another three-year term. In addition, Bettina Schausten, incoming

Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, was co-opted to the board.



