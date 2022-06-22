checkAd

Herbert Dachs and Frank Mahlberg are new members of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Herbert Dachs (Medienholding Süd) and Frank Mahlberg (Axel
Springer Auto Verlag) were elected today in Hamburg to the Supervisory Board of
Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa). Both were
previously co-opted members. At the end of his current three-year term, Dr.
Peter Frey (ZDF), who will be leaving his role as ZDF Editor-in-Chief in the
autumn, has stepped down from the board. He was a member of the dpa Supervisory
Board for a total of 12 years.

Deputy Supervisory Board Chairman Valdo Lehari jr. (Reutlinger
General-Anzeiger), Joachim Knuth (NDR), and Holger Martens (Rheinpfalz) will
each serve another three-year term. In addition, Bettina Schausten, incoming
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, was co-opted to the board.

The dpa Supervisory Board / as of June 2022:

David Brandstätter, Chairman

Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg

Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman

Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth

Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman

Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen

Gerda Meuer, Secretary

Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin

Herbert Dachs

Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart

Thomas Düffert

Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hannover

Julia Jäkel

Hamburg

Joachim Knuth

Intendant of NDR, Hamburg

Dr. Stephan Kolschen

Wilhelmshaven

Frank Mahlberg

Spokesman of the Management Board of Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH, Hamburg

Holger Martens

Managing Director of Rheinpfalz Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen

Bettina Schausten

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of ZDF and Head of the Central Editorial Office for
Current Affairs (from 10/2022 Editor-in-Chief of ZDF), Mainz

Daniel Schöningh

Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich

Sven Thölen

Managing Director of radio NRW GmbH, Oberhausen

Achim Twardy

Hamburg

Birgit Wentzien

Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Cologne

Johannes Werle

Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe GmbH,
Düsseldorf

Honorary Chairman of the dpa Supervisory Board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich

(Chairman of the dpa Supervisory Board 1996-2014).

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 150 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Pressekontakt:

German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com



