Herbert Dachs and Frank Mahlberg are new members of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Herbert Dachs (Medienholding Süd) and Frank Mahlberg (Axel
Springer Auto Verlag) were elected today in Hamburg to the Supervisory Board of
Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa). Both were
previously co-opted members. At the end of his current three-year term, Dr.
Peter Frey (ZDF), who will be leaving his role as ZDF Editor-in-Chief in the
autumn, has stepped down from the board. He was a member of the dpa Supervisory
Board for a total of 12 years.
Deputy Supervisory Board Chairman Valdo Lehari jr. (Reutlinger
General-Anzeiger), Joachim Knuth (NDR), and Holger Martens (Rheinpfalz) will
each serve another three-year term. In addition, Bettina Schausten, incoming
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, was co-opted to the board.
The dpa Supervisory Board / as of June 2022:
David Brandstätter, Chairman
Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg
Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman
Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth
Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman
Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen
Gerda Meuer, Secretary
Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin
Herbert Dachs
Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart
Thomas Düffert
Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hannover
Julia Jäkel
Hamburg
Joachim Knuth
Intendant of NDR, Hamburg
Dr. Stephan Kolschen
Wilhelmshaven
Frank Mahlberg
Spokesman of the Management Board of Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH, Hamburg
Holger Martens
Managing Director of Rheinpfalz Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen
Bettina Schausten
Deputy Editor-in-Chief of ZDF and Head of the Central Editorial Office for
Current Affairs (from 10/2022 Editor-in-Chief of ZDF), Mainz
Daniel Schöningh
Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich
Sven Thölen
Managing Director of radio NRW GmbH, Oberhausen
Achim Twardy
Hamburg
Birgit Wentzien
Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Cologne
Johannes Werle
Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe GmbH,
Düsseldorf
Honorary Chairman of the dpa Supervisory Board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich
(Chairman of the dpa Supervisory Board 1996-2014).
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 150 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
