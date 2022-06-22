(PLX AI) – Salzgitter raises its guidance for the financial year 2022.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 1,000-1,200 million (previously EUR 750-900 million)Outlook FY revenue EUR 13,000 million (previously just under EUR 11,000 million)Says Steel …

Salzgitter Now Sees FY Sales EUR 13 Billion, up from Just Under EUR 11 Billion Previously

