Salzgitter Now Sees FY Sales EUR 13 Billion, up from Just Under EUR 11 Billion Previously

(PLX AI) – Salzgitter raises its guidance for the financial year 2022.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 1,000-1,200 million (previously EUR 750-900 million)Outlook FY revenue EUR 13,000 million (previously just under EUR 11,000 million)Says Steel …

  • (PLX AI) – Salzgitter raises its guidance for the financial year 2022.
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 1,000-1,200 million (previously EUR 750-900 million)
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 13,000 million (previously just under EUR 11,000 million)
  • Says Steel Production and Trading business units continued to benefit from the clear uptrend in prices and demand across all steel products in the second quarter as well
  • As a result of the most recent consolidation in steel prices, we expect the above-average margins to narrow in the second half of the year, company says

Autor: PLX AI
