Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer

property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark

as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at Corsearch. Abel

has extensive experience executing customer-led growth strategies and leading

global tech-enabled data, analytics and services businesses. He has a stellar

track record of galvanizing strong and engaged teams to deliver increased value

for customers, and to grow and scale businesses globally.





Abel joins Corsearch at an exciting time for the business. The company has grown significantly in recent years and has established itself as a visionary leader in tech-enabled clearance and protection solutions for brands, trademarks, and content.

"I'm thrilled to join Corsearch and lead the company through its next stage of rapid growth," said Abel Clark, CEO Corsearch. "It's such an exciting time for the company and our customers as we continue to leverage technology and the unparalleled industry experience of our team to innovate on behalf of our customers. I'm honored to join this talented team as we continue to pursue new opportunities for innovation and growth."

Most recently, Abel was CEO of Cision, a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, where he led a commercial and operational transformation and delivered a step-change in organic growth. He also oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of Brandwatch, a leading digital consumer intelligence platform. Previously, Abel was the CEO and Chairman of TruSight, a startup backed by leading financial services companies and focused on third party risk management, and prior to that he was the Global Managing Director of Thomson Reuters' $5.5 billion Financial Division, serving over 40,000 customers across 100 countries.

Satoru Ogawa, interim CEO and former CFO of Corsearch, will continue to be a key member of the Corsearch executive team. He will assist with a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities to Abel and support the ongoing strategic development and growth of the company, building on his already extensive contribution to Corsearch.

"This is a great day for Corsearch. Abel is a proven world-class executive and we're delighted he will lead the company's next phase of growth. His experience of scaling global businesses, his growth orientation and his customer centricity are some of the many great assets Abel brings to the table," said Chris Cozzone of Astorg and Peter Connolly of Cobepa, both Corsearch Board members. "This is an exciting time for Abel to be joining Corsearch as the company continues to invest in product innovation to further push boundaries of brand protection and trademark solutions. We look forward to welcoming him to the company and the board of directors."

About Corsearch

Corsearch provides over 5,000 companies and law firms with data, analytics, and services to support them in establishing and protecting their intellectual property (IP) rights. From trademark clearance to brand and content protection, Corsearch partners with customers through technology-driven solutions that enable businesses to fully realize their brand value. Behind the world's best-known brands, there's Corsearch. Corsearch has over 1,500 employees with offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Corsearch's market-leading products and services, visit http://www.corsearch.com/ .