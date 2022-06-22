checkAd

Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Corsearch, a global leader in the intellectual
property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark
as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at Corsearch. Abel
has extensive experience executing customer-led growth strategies and leading
global tech-enabled data, analytics and services businesses. He has a stellar
track record of galvanizing strong and engaged teams to deliver increased value
for customers, and to grow and scale businesses globally.

Abel joins Corsearch at an exciting time for the business. The company has grown
significantly in recent years and has established itself as a visionary leader
in tech-enabled clearance and protection solutions for brands, trademarks, and
content.

"I'm thrilled to join Corsearch and lead the company through its next stage of
rapid growth," said Abel Clark, CEO Corsearch. "It's such an exciting time for
the company and our customers as we continue to leverage technology and the
unparalleled industry experience of our team to innovate on behalf of our
customers. I'm honored to join this talented team as we continue to pursue new
opportunities for innovation and growth."

Most recently, Abel was CEO of Cision, a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and
social media management technology and intelligence, where he led a commercial
and operational transformation and delivered a step-change in organic growth. He
also oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of Brandwatch, a leading
digital consumer intelligence platform. Previously, Abel was the CEO and
Chairman of TruSight, a startup backed by leading financial services companies
and focused on third party risk management, and prior to that he was the Global
Managing Director of Thomson Reuters' $5.5 billion Financial Division, serving
over 40,000 customers across 100 countries.

Satoru Ogawa, interim CEO and former CFO of Corsearch, will continue to be a key
member of the Corsearch executive team. He will assist with a smooth transition
of leadership responsibilities to Abel and support the ongoing strategic
development and growth of the company, building on his already extensive
contribution to Corsearch.

"This is a great day for Corsearch. Abel is a proven world-class executive and
we're delighted he will lead the company's next phase of growth. His experience
of scaling global businesses, his growth orientation and his customer centricity
are some of the many great assets Abel brings to the table," said Chris Cozzone
of Astorg and Peter Connolly of Cobepa, both Corsearch Board members. "This is
an exciting time for Abel to be joining Corsearch as the company continues to
invest in product innovation to further push boundaries of brand protection and
trademark solutions. We look forward to welcoming him to the company and the
board of directors."

About Corsearch

Corsearch provides over 5,000 companies and law firms with data, analytics, and
services to support them in establishing and protecting their intellectual
property (IP) rights. From trademark clearance to brand and content protection,
Corsearch partners with customers through technology-driven solutions that
enable businesses to fully realize their brand value. Behind the world's
best-known brands, there's Corsearch. Corsearch has over 1,500 employees with
offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Corsearch's
market-leading products and services, visit http://www.corsearch.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845380/Corsearch_Abel_Clark.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845381/Corsearch_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Jessica Bos,
jessica.bos@corsearch.com,
+44 (0)7736 049970

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147668/5255097
OTS: Corsearch



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer Corsearch, a global leader in the intellectual property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Debatte um AKW-Laufzeitverlängerungen / Neue Analyse zeigt: Atomkraftwerke sind keine Garantie für Versorgungssicherheit in der Energiekrise
PEUGEOT 408: Der neue, dynamische Fastback (FOTO)
SOLIT Gruppe 2022 auf der Überholspur: Edelmetallhändler expandiert erfolgreich am Goldmarkt / Hohe Nachfrage im ersten Halbjahr - ...
ILA 2022: Unter dem Slogan "Space for Humanity" präsentiert der Raumfahrtkonzern OHB SE seine ...
Die Obergrenze der codefreien Programmierung für Robotik und industrielle Automatisierung ...
Martin Daum: "Herausforderungen gibt es immer. Und wir sind bereit, jede Herausforderung anzunehmen" ...
Aus Arvato Financial Solutions wird Riverty
Pioneering Aerospace -Take off für ILA Berlin (FOTO)
El innovador A-ROSA SENA hace su viaje inaugural / El barco con sistema híbrido E-Motion ...
Eine schwierige Lohnrunde steht bevor
Titel
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
DAS NEUE ZEITALTER DER TECH-TALENTE: EXPERIS VERÖFFENTLICHT NEUEN BERICHT, DER ZEIGT, DASS SOFT SKILLS DIE NEUEN POWER SKILLS SIND
Neue Berechnungen: BASF-Tochter Wintershall Dea macht weiter enorme Umsätze und Gewinne mit russischem Öl ...
Studie von Entrust: Multi-Cloud-Modelle kurbeln unternehmensweite Verschlüsselungsstrategien an
New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, ...
UK MEDTECH COMPANY TO HELP PROTECT US HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND US CITIZENS FROM 1 MILLON NEEDLESTICK ...
Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe
Debatte um AKW-Laufzeitverlängerungen / Neue Analyse zeigt: Atomkraftwerke sind keine Garantie für Versorgungssicherheit in der Energiekrise
Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im April 2022: +1,0 % zum Vormonat / Offene Aufträge auf neuem Höchststand: Reichweite des ...
Schoeller Allibert appoints Oliver Iltisberger as CEO (FOTO)
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Deutscher Raiffeisentag: Özdemir stärkt Genossenschaften / DRV-Präsident Holzenkamp fordert ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...