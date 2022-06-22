Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Corsearch, a global leader in the intellectual
property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark
as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at Corsearch. Abel
has extensive experience executing customer-led growth strategies and leading
global tech-enabled data, analytics and services businesses. He has a stellar
track record of galvanizing strong and engaged teams to deliver increased value
for customers, and to grow and scale businesses globally.
Abel joins Corsearch at an exciting time for the business. The company has grown
significantly in recent years and has established itself as a visionary leader
in tech-enabled clearance and protection solutions for brands, trademarks, and
content.
"I'm thrilled to join Corsearch and lead the company through its next stage of
rapid growth," said Abel Clark, CEO Corsearch. "It's such an exciting time for
the company and our customers as we continue to leverage technology and the
unparalleled industry experience of our team to innovate on behalf of our
customers. I'm honored to join this talented team as we continue to pursue new
opportunities for innovation and growth."
Most recently, Abel was CEO of Cision, a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and
social media management technology and intelligence, where he led a commercial
and operational transformation and delivered a step-change in organic growth. He
also oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of Brandwatch, a leading
digital consumer intelligence platform. Previously, Abel was the CEO and
Chairman of TruSight, a startup backed by leading financial services companies
and focused on third party risk management, and prior to that he was the Global
Managing Director of Thomson Reuters' $5.5 billion Financial Division, serving
over 40,000 customers across 100 countries.
Satoru Ogawa, interim CEO and former CFO of Corsearch, will continue to be a key
member of the Corsearch executive team. He will assist with a smooth transition
of leadership responsibilities to Abel and support the ongoing strategic
development and growth of the company, building on his already extensive
contribution to Corsearch.
"This is a great day for Corsearch. Abel is a proven world-class executive and
we're delighted he will lead the company's next phase of growth. His experience
of scaling global businesses, his growth orientation and his customer centricity
are some of the many great assets Abel brings to the table," said Chris Cozzone
of Astorg and Peter Connolly of Cobepa, both Corsearch Board members. "This is
an exciting time for Abel to be joining Corsearch as the company continues to
invest in product innovation to further push boundaries of brand protection and
trademark solutions. We look forward to welcoming him to the company and the
board of directors."
About Corsearch
Corsearch provides over 5,000 companies and law firms with data, analytics, and
services to support them in establishing and protecting their intellectual
property (IP) rights. From trademark clearance to brand and content protection,
Corsearch partners with customers through technology-driven solutions that
enable businesses to fully realize their brand value. Behind the world's
best-known brands, there's Corsearch. Corsearch has over 1,500 employees with
offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Corsearch's
market-leading products and services, visit http://www.corsearch.com/ .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845380/Corsearch_Abel_Clark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845381/Corsearch_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Jessica Bos,
jessica.bos@corsearch.com,
+44 (0)7736 049970
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147668/5255097
OTS: Corsearch
