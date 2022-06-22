Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Wind Turbine Order for 882 MW
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Scotland with a total capacity of 882 MW.Order for supplying wind turbines to Moray West, a joint venture between Ocean Winds and Ignitis Group, for the Moray West …
- Order for supplying wind turbines to Moray West, a joint venture between Ocean Winds and Ignitis Group, for the Moray West offshore wind power plant
- The firm order encompasses the supply of 60 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines and a service agreement
- The wind turbines installation is expected to begin in 2024
