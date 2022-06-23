checkAd

PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its
news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or
substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("
Altria "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) (the " Transaction "),
the Company's Shareholders have unanimously approved all of the special
resolutions required for completion of the Transaction and the Distribution (as
described below) at PODA's special meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "),
which was held on June 22, 2022.

The Transaction

As previously announced, the Company, Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan (together,
the " Owners "), and Altria entered into an asset purchase agreement dated May
13, 2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company and
the Owners have each agreed to sell to Altria substantially all of the assets
and properties used in the Company's business of developing, manufacturing and
marketing multi-substrate heated capsule technology for a total purchase price
of US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "), subject to certain adjustments and
holdbacks. US$55,275,000 of the Purchase Price will be paid to the Company, and
the balance to the Owners. If the Transaction is completed, the Company expects
to make a cash distribution to Shareholders (the " Distribution ") equal to
approximately CDN$0.40 per Subordinate Voting Share (" SVS ") and Multiple
Voting Share (" MVS ") on an as converted to SVS basis, representing a 167%
premium to the closing price of the SVS on the CSE as of May 12, 2022, the day
prior to the announcement of the Transaction.

Matters Approved at the Meeting

At the Meeting, the following resolutions were passed unanimously:

1. A special resolution of the Shareholders approving the sale of all or
substantially all of the undertaking of the Company in accordance with the
Business Corporations Act (British Columbia);
2. A special resolution of the holders of SVS approving the variation of the
special rights and restrictions with respect to participation in returns of
capital and dividends attached to the SVS to facilitate the Distribution;
3. A special resolution of the holders of SVS approving the reduction in the
capital of the SVS to facilitate the Distribution;
4. A special resolution of the holders of MVS approving the variation of the
special rights and restrictions with respect to participation in returns of
