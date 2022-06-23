PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its

news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or

substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("

Altria "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) (the " Transaction "),

the Company's Shareholders have unanimously approved all of the special

resolutions required for completion of the Transaction and the Distribution (as

described below) at PODA's special meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "),

which was held on June 22, 2022.



The Transaction





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

As previously announced, the Company, Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan (together,the " Owners "), and Altria entered into an asset purchase agreement dated May13, 2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company andthe Owners have each agreed to sell to Altria substantially all of the assetsand properties used in the Company's business of developing, manufacturing andmarketing multi-substrate heated capsule technology for a total purchase priceof US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "), subject to certain adjustments andholdbacks. US$55,275,000 of the Purchase Price will be paid to the Company, andthe balance to the Owners. If the Transaction is completed, the Company expectsto make a cash distribution to Shareholders (the " Distribution ") equal toapproximately CDN$0.40 per Subordinate Voting Share (" SVS ") and MultipleVoting Share (" MVS ") on an as converted to SVS basis, representing a 167%premium to the closing price of the SVS on the CSE as of May 12, 2022, the dayprior to the announcement of the Transaction.Matters Approved at the MeetingAt the Meeting, the following resolutions were passed unanimously:1. A special resolution of the Shareholders approving the sale of all orsubstantially all of the undertaking of the Company in accordance with theBusiness Corporations Act (British Columbia);2. A special resolution of the holders of SVS approving the variation of thespecial rights and restrictions with respect to participation in returns ofcapital and dividends attached to the SVS to facilitate the Distribution;3. A special resolution of the holders of SVS approving the reduction in thecapital of the SVS to facilitate the Distribution;4. A special resolution of the holders of MVS approving the variation of thespecial rights and restrictions with respect to participation in returns of