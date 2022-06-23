Tomra Targets 15% Revenue Growth, 18% EBITA Margin by 2027
(PLX AI) – Tomra Systems aims to accelerate growth to 15% and reach 18% EBITA margin by 2027.Says to accelerate growth in core and develop adjacent businessSays to mitigate inflationary pressure and focus on efficiency and business mixMaintains …
- (PLX AI) – Tomra Systems aims to accelerate growth to 15% and reach 18% EBITA margin by 2027.
- Says to accelerate growth in core and develop adjacent business
- Says to mitigate inflationary pressure and focus on efficiency and business mix
- Maintains current dividend policy
- Keep investment grade status
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0