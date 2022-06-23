checkAd
Tomra Targets 15% Revenue Growth, 18% EBITA Margin by 2027

(PLX AI) – Tomra Systems aims to accelerate growth to 15% and reach 18% EBITA margin by 2027.Says to accelerate growth in core and develop adjacent businessSays to mitigate inflationary pressure and focus on efficiency and business mixMaintains …

  • (PLX AI) – Tomra Systems aims to accelerate growth to 15% and reach 18% EBITA margin by 2027.
  • Says to accelerate growth in core and develop adjacent business
  • Says to mitigate inflationary pressure and focus on efficiency and business mix
  • Maintains current dividend policy
  • Keep investment grade status

Autor: PLX AI
