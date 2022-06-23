Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and Air Liquide form a joint venture for the European production of large scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers.
- Siemens Energy will hold 74.9 percent of the joint venture while Air Liquide will take 25.1 percent
- Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2023 and ramp-up to an annual production capacity of three gigawatts by 2025
- This joint venture will be headquartered in Berlin
- One of the first projects is the Air Liquide Normand’Hy electrolyzer project, with a capacity of 200 megawatts in phase 1
