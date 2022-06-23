Eolus Says Norwegian Wind Project Öyfjellet Is Further Delayed
(PLX AI) – Eolus says 400 MW Norwegian wind project Öyfjellet was planned to be handed over to the customer Aquila Capital in June 2022, but the target date for handover of the wind farm will not be met.As of today, June 23, construction of all 72 …
- As of today, June 23, construction of all 72 turbines is completed and 65 turbines have reached first electricity production
