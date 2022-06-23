checkAd

Accenture Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook, Cuts EPS Forecast

(PLX AI) – Accenture Q3 revenue USD 16,200 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 million.Q3 EPS USD 2.79 vs. estimate USD 2.84Q3 operating income USD 2,600 million vs. estimate USD 2,500 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 25.5-26.5%, up from 24-26% …

  • (PLX AI) – Accenture Q3 revenue USD 16,200 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 2.79 vs. estimate USD 2.84
  • Q3 operating income USD 2,600 million vs. estimate USD 2,500 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 25.5-26.5%, up from 24-26% previously
  • Outlook FY free cash flow USD 8,000-8,500 million
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 10.61-10.70, down from USD 10.61-10.81 previously
