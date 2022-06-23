Einhell Germany Reports Group Sales EUR 480 Million in Period From January to May 2022
(PLX AI) – Einhell still sees outlook of EUR 1,050 million in revenue for FY. Sales of EUR 560 million are expected in the first half of 2022For the 2022 financial year, the Group also still sees pre-tax return of around 8.5 - 9.0%
- (PLX AI) – Einhell still sees outlook of EUR 1,050 million in revenue for FY.
- Sales of EUR 560 million are expected in the first half of 2022
- For the 2022 financial year, the Group also still sees pre-tax return of around 8.5 - 9.0%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0