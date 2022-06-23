TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2022 for 'Best Endpoint Security' and 'Best Regulatory Compliance Tools & Solutions' (FOTO)

Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - Industrial customers can safeguard critical

infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning cybersecurity solutions



TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , a global leader in

ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, is proud to announce that it has taken

home two prizes from the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2022, which are run by key

cybersecurity publishing house SC Media (https://www.scawardseurope.com/?utm_med

ium=EMAIL&utm_campaign=promotion&utm_source=20211126&utm_content=UA-1290429-41)

. TXOne's Stellar series was named 'Best Endpoint Security', while their Trend

Micro Portable Security 3 Pro was awarded 'Best Regulatory Compliance Tools and

Solutions'. The SC Awards Europe recognizes and reward products and services

that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to

help defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks.



"We are very pleased to have won recognition in these two categories despite the

strong competition. We would first like to thank SC Media's specialists for this

recognition. Above all, we owe this success to our highly qualified employees

and partners as well as to the ongoing dialogue with and trust of our

customers," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He continues: "TXOne

Networks provides practical cybersecurity solutions to safeguard and accelerate

the progress of automation and data exchange in the industrial world. By

maximizing ICS protection, we keep the business and its operations running even

when there is a potential incident."



