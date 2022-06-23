TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2022 for 'Best Endpoint Security' and 'Best Regulatory Compliance Tools & Solutions' (FOTO)
Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - Industrial customers can safeguard critical
infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning cybersecurity solutions
TXOne Networks (https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global) , a global leader in
ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, is proud to announce that it has taken
home two prizes from the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2022, which are run by key
cybersecurity publishing house SC Media (https://www.scawardseurope.com/?utm_med
ium=EMAIL&utm_campaign=promotion&utm_source=20211126&utm_content=UA-1290429-41)
. TXOne's Stellar series was named 'Best Endpoint Security', while their Trend
Micro Portable Security 3 Pro was awarded 'Best Regulatory Compliance Tools and
Solutions'. The SC Awards Europe recognizes and reward products and services
that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to
help defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks.
"We are very pleased to have won recognition in these two categories despite the
strong competition. We would first like to thank SC Media's specialists for this
recognition. Above all, we owe this success to our highly qualified employees
and partners as well as to the ongoing dialogue with and trust of our
customers," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He continues: "TXOne
Networks provides practical cybersecurity solutions to safeguard and accelerate
the progress of automation and data exchange in the industrial world. By
maximizing ICS protection, we keep the business and its operations running even
when there is a potential incident."
TXOne Networks' Stellar Series
Industrial clients can secure legacy assets with StellarEnforce, secure
modernized assets with StellarProtect, and can control and manage both on a
single pane of glass through the centralized StellarOne management console.
StellarEnforce has long safeguarded the fixed-use assets of organizations in
high-security verticals including banking and medical, but modernized assets
present different security challenges because of their high degree of
flexibility and ability to handle complex tasks. Based in this expertise, TXOne
developed StellarProtect, which efficiently secures modernized assets with
machine learning and the ability to recognize and protect legitimate OT/ICS
applications while still keeping maximum resources available.
Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro
Insider threats have been a huge risk for OT operations since the rise of the
computer virus. TXOne Networks' Trend Micro Portable Security 3 was already
widely adopted by industry leaders in transportation, pharmaceuticals, and other
industry verticals when OT leaders wanted more reliably conduct secure file
transfers within work facilities. The answer of TXOne Networks' engineers is the
secure transporter, Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro, which now includes 64GB
of AES-256 encrypted storage to ensure files transmitted in various facilities
can be confirmed clean and secure.
According to the SC Awards judges, the decisive factor for the award to Trend
Micro Portable Security 3 was that, as an air-gapped tool, it offers great value
not just in terms of operational technology (OT) but also for other complex or
disparate systems. For the Stellar series, the judges remarked that they
selected it based on its ability to support customers' security needs for legacy
devices while also providing a path for integrating modernized technologies.
Find more information about the award winners at:
https://www.scawardseurope.com/winners-2022
Find more information on TXOne Networks' Stellar series here:
https://www.txone.com/products/endpoint-protection/
Find more information on TXOne Networks' Trend Micro Portable Security 3 Pro
here:
https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/
Imagery to this press release can be found at:
https://www.gcpr.de/presseraum/txone-networks/
Follow TXOne Networks: Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all)
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together with
both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com
Contact:
Global Press Contact TXOne Networks:
mailto:lynette_lee@txone.com
tel. +886 2-2378-9666 ext.5133
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachon
mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:caroline@gcpr.net
Tel.: +49 (0)89 360 363-41 / -42
