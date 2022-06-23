checkAd

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 23.06.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

First sale of Ikoniscope20

Ikonisys has announced the first sale of its Ikoniscope20 microscope solution together with reagents. The sale is, in our view, a first proof that the commercialization strategy of migrating existing users of Ikonisys' former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform into users of the state-of-art Ikoniscope20 technology is correctly chosen and being implemented. With the purchase, the buyer, Los Angeles-based 'Comprehensive Urology', a leading urology practice serving the greater Beverly Hills area, will upgrade its system and also utilize the optimized reagents provided by Ikonisys to perform bladder cancer molecular diagnosis based on diagnostic fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH) applications.

Compared to the first generation, of which the company has shipped 46 units (40 of them in the US), the Ikoniscope20 is not only smaller (comparable to a microwave versus a refrigerator-sized unit) and lighter (about 50 kg versus 400 kg of the first generation), but also faster and more versatile. The Ikoniscope20 microscope enables fully automated detection, classification, and quantification of rare and very rare cells in tissues and biological fluids. None of the larger competitors has, in our view, currently achieved such a high level of automation as Ikonisys.
With the launch of the Ikoniscope20, product sales will play a far greater role in the future. In this context, the conversion of software sales to a SaaS model, and the entry into probe sales have, according to our estimates, laid the foundations for increasing sales to EUR 35.7m by 2026e, corresponding to an expected CAGR 2021-26e of 138.3%, and for reaching operating profitability by 2024e.

We expect the sale to one of Ikonisys' long-term customers and key opinion leaders to pave way for further sales and accelerate the company's commercial activities in North America. Based on our three-stage discounted cash flow entity model, which we consider the primary valuation method for the Ikonisys shares, we confirm our 24-months price target of EUR 6.90 per share and our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24463.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 6,90 Euro


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 23.06.2022 Kursziel: EUR 6,90 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Bundesregierung wird Alarmstufe des Notfallplans Gas ausrufen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow dreht ins Plus nach Powell-Aussagen
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax weitet Vortagesverluste aus
Aktien New York: Dow setzt Stabilisierung fort - Powell-Aussagen stützen
Kreml:  Gekürzte Gaslieferungen nicht politisch motiviert
Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe des Notfallplans Gas aus
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax dürfte weiter schwächeln
Ölpreise geben erneut nach
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Aroundtown auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 3,60 Euro
Ölpreise fallen wegen Rezessionsängsten auf einmonatige Tiefstände
Titel
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Herber Rückschlag nach jüngster Dax-Erholung
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag
Ölpreise geben deutlich nach
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax setzt Erholung mit Nachdruck fort
ROUNDUP 3: Der Habeck-Plan - wie eine schwere Gaskrise verhindert werden soll (3) 
Ölpreise fallen auf einmonatige Tiefstände
OMV: Russland liefert die Hälfte weniger Gas nach Österreich
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Bundesregierung wird Alarmstufe des Notfallplans Gas ausrufen
IG Metall äußert sich zu Tarifforderungen
Eni: Russische Gaslieferungen nach Italien auf Niveau der Vortage
Titel
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Herber Rückschlag nach jüngster Dax-Erholung
Größter Gasspeicher soll ab Juni 'mit großem Schwung' befüllt werden
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein - JPMorgan: Rückschlag übertrieben
Bericht: Russen bereiten sich auf Krieg bis Oktober vor
WDH: Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (1) 
Aktien New York: Dow kaum verändert nach 'großer' Zinserhöhung (3) 
Ölpreise geben deutlich nach
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt geht weiter - Angst vor Zinsentscheid
Titel
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
Aktien New York: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs - Nasdaq unter Druck
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
Ukrainische Armee: Zwei Brücken des russischen Militärs zerstört