checkAd

Maersk Drilling, Noble in Asset Purchase Agreement for 5 Remedy Rigs for $375m as Part of Merger Control Process

(PLX AI) – Noble announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling unit for $375m in order to address potential concerns identified by CMA in Phase 1 review of the business combination announced 10 …

  • (PLX AI) – Noble announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling unit for $375m in order to address potential concerns identified by CMA in Phase 1 review of the business combination announced 10 November.
  • Parties expect Noble to launch planned exchange offer for shares of Maersk Drilling in Aug.
  • Closing would occur near end of 3Q if agreement and proposal are accepted by the CMA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  43   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling, Noble in Asset Purchase Agreement for 5 Remedy Rigs for $375m as Part of Merger Control Process (PLX AI) – Noble announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling unit for $375m in order to address potential concerns identified by CMA in Phase 1 review of the business combination announced 10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Wind Turbine Order for 882 MW
Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 63 MW in Poland
Cadeler Gets Contract to Install Siemens Gamesa Offshore Turbines in Scotland
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
Indra Sistemas Names Altamirano New CFO
Tomra Targets 15% Revenue Growth, 18% EBITA Margin by 2027
Kojamo Buys 942 Rental Apartments in Finnish Growth Centers
Titel
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Nordex Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected, but Sees Improving Prices
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
Kellogg to Split Into 3 Independent Public Companies by Spin-Off to Shareholders
Galapagos Buys CellPoint for EUR 125 Million Upfront, plus EUR 100 Million Milestone Payments
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Electrolux Rise as Danske Sees Turning Point for Swedish Capital Goods
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Wind Turbine Order for 882 MW
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Hexagon Purus No Longer Potential Supplier to Commercial Truck OEM
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023