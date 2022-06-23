(PLX AI) – Noble announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling unit for $375m in order to address potential concerns identified by CMA in Phase 1 review of the business combination announced 10 …

Maersk Drilling, Noble in Asset Purchase Agreement for 5 Remedy Rigs for $375m as Part of Merger Control Process

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer