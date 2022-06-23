checkAd

EUROJET signs contract with NETMA to provide 48 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force (FOTO)

Hallbergmoos (ots) - ILA Berlin Air Show, Thursday, 23 June 2022, 16:00

EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for the EJ200 engine
installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a contract with the NATO
Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to provide 48 new EJ200 engines
for the Spanish Air Force.

The contract, signed at the ILA Berlin Air Show, between General Miguel Ángel
Martín Pérez, General Manager of NETMA and Gerhard Bähr, CEO of EUROJET, covers
EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft as part of Project
Halcón. The aircraft will enter service on the Canary Islands, adding to the
existing Spanish fleet of 70 Eurofighters.

In common with all EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force, final assembly of
the engines will be conducted by ITP Aero at their Ajalvir facility with
deliveries scheduled from 2024 onwards. Production of the engine modules will be
performed by the four partner companies of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce,
MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio Aero.

On signature of the contract, Mr Bähr stated: "I would like to thank the Spanish
customer for their confidence in the Eurofighter platform, the EUROJET
consortium, and the performance and sustainability of the EJ200 engines. This
order enhances European defence capability and simultaneously provides long-term
security for a number of highly skilled jobs in the European aerospace
industry."

General Miguel Ángel Martín Pérez said: "With today's Halcón contract signature,
we conclude successfully a joint new Typhoon procurement endeavour with 48 new
EJ200 engines for Spain. The moment is strategic for several reasons: to
continue supporting Aerospace industry recovery after the COVID era, to serve as
a clear message that the EJ200 is a reliable asset, and to reinforce NATO
deterrence capabilities."

ABOUT EUROJET:

The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.Since delivery of the first
production engine in 2003, over 1300 EJ200 production engines have been
delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has
achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine flying hours. High Resolution images of
the EJ200 can be downloaded from: http://www.eurojet.de/media

Contact:

Rose Artuso,
PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | GermanyTel: +49
811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: r.artuso@eurojet.de | www.eurojet.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5256216
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH



