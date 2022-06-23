EUROJET signs contract with NETMA to provide 48 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force (FOTO)

Hallbergmoos (ots) - ILA Berlin Air Show, Thursday, 23 June 2022, 16:00



EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for the EJ200 engine

installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a contract with the NATO

Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to provide 48 new EJ200 engines

for the Spanish Air Force.



The contract, signed at the ILA Berlin Air Show, between General Miguel Ángel

Martín Pérez, General Manager of NETMA and Gerhard Bähr, CEO of EUROJET, covers

EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft as part of Project

Halcón. The aircraft will enter service on the Canary Islands, adding to the

existing Spanish fleet of 70 Eurofighters.





In common with all EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force, final assembly ofthe engines will be conducted by ITP Aero at their Ajalvir facility withdeliveries scheduled from 2024 onwards. Production of the engine modules will beperformed by the four partner companies of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce,MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio Aero.On signature of the contract, Mr Bähr stated: "I would like to thank the Spanishcustomer for their confidence in the Eurofighter platform, the EUROJETconsortium, and the performance and sustainability of the EJ200 engines. Thisorder enhances European defence capability and simultaneously provides long-termsecurity for a number of highly skilled jobs in the European aerospaceindustry."General Miguel Ángel Martín Pérez said: "With today's Halcón contract signature,we conclude successfully a joint new Typhoon procurement endeavour with 48 newEJ200 engines for Spain. The moment is strategic for several reasons: tocontinue supporting Aerospace industry recovery after the COVID era, to serve asa clear message that the EJ200 is a reliable asset, and to reinforce NATOdeterrence capabilities."ABOUT EUROJET:The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engineprogramme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine representsoutstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates itsexceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedentedperformance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availabilityat competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet airforce requirements, both of today and the future.Since delivery of the firstproduction engine in 2003, over 1300 EJ200 production engines have beendelivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine nations, and the EJ200 engine hasachieved in excess of 1.5 million engine flying hours.