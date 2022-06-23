(PLX AI) – FedEx Q4 revenue USD 24,400 million vs. estimate USD 24,500 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.13Q4 adjusted EPS USD 6.87 vs. estimate USD 6.86Q4 operating income USD 1,920 millionSees FY Earnings per diluted share of $22.45 to $24.45 before the MTM …

FedEx Q4 Revenue Just Under Estimates, Adj. EPS 1 Cent Above

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer