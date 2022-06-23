FedEx Q4 Revenue Just Under Estimates, Adj. EPS 1 Cent Above
- (PLX AI) – FedEx Q4 revenue USD 24,400 million vs. estimate USD 24,500 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 2.13
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 6.87 vs. estimate USD 6.86
- Q4 operating income USD 1,920 million
- Sees FY Earnings per diluted share of $22.45 to $24.45 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives
- Sees FY Earnings per diluted share of $22.50 to $24.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives, and excluding estimated costs associated with business realignment activities
