checkAd

AUSTRALIAN-GERMAN BUSINESS COALITION PRODUCES A ROADMAP FOR LARGE SCALE GREEN HYDROGEN IMPORT TO GERMANY - FORTESCUE FUTURE INDUSTRIES

Berlin and Perth, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Today a leading group of German
companies along with Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has released
a green hydrogen roadmap , outlining a set of recommendations for government and
industry, to meet the ambitious target of importing large amounts of green
hydrogen from Australia to Germany.

The Green Hydrogen Taskforce, created earlier this year, is a collaborative
effort between FFI, and some of the strongest energy, industrial, and technology
companies in Germany, including Covestro, E.ON, Linde, Luthardt, SAP,
Schaeffler, thyssenkrupp Nucera and thyssenkrupp Uhde.

The green hydrogen roadmap developed by the Taskforce consists of a 10-point
plan and a White Paper and is intended to outline a constructive pathway forward
in Germany for business and government. The roadmap could potentially serve as
an example for other nations looking for solutions at the upcoming G7 meeting.
The G7 meeting will discuss hydrogen and has already developed a G7 Hydrogen
Action Pact (G7 HAP) which will form part of the final G7 communique.

The companies in the taskforce are ready to move on green energy through serious
investment and will work with Government to achieve these goals together. The
recommendations to the German government include: developing subsidies and
incentives to remove the "First Mover Disadvantage"; encouraging sources of
low-cost capital to scale the industry, and underwriting equipment manufacturers
expansion plans to meet developer's needs.

Climate change has become a dramatic reality of our times with visible impacts
on all continents and all countries. The UN IPCC report has recommended reducing
fossil fuel production to keep temperature increases under 1.5 degrees and halt
the worst impacts of global warming. With this responsibility in mind, the
industry stands ready to do its part.

The Russian war on Ukraine has in addition created a new reality. This must lead
to an accelerated energy transition, especially regarding the development of a
green hydrogen economy, which will help to decarbonise as well as to diversify
energy supply.

Dr. Cord Landsmann, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, said, "The future of energy needs
the right partnerships and the right technologies. We bring our expertise in
industrial-scale hydrogen applications like green ammonia for enabling the
worldwide export/import of clean energy."

Patrick Lammers, COO at E.ON, said, "We are determined to implement the green
transformation of the economy. For this, the development of a reasonable green
hydrogen environment must be given priority. In the long term, this strengthens
Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  43   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

AUSTRALIAN-GERMAN BUSINESS COALITION PRODUCES A ROADMAP FOR LARGE SCALE GREEN HYDROGEN IMPORT TO GERMANY - FORTESCUE FUTURE INDUSTRIES Today a leading group of German companies along with Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has released a green hydrogen roadmap , outlining a set of recommendations for government and industry, to meet the ambitious target of importing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Schwieriges Marktumfeld bremst Börsengänge und Kapitalerhöhungen aus
TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2022 for 'Best Endpoint Security' and 'Best ...
APCOA gemeinsam mit WORLD OF LOCKERS auf der Messe Last Mile City Logistics in Berlin
Angebot an Neubauwohnungen trotz schwächelnder Bautätigkeit gestiegen (FOTO)
Kältetechnik gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung / Zum World Refrigeration Day 2022 -"Total ...
Betonkristallisation kann die CO2-Bilanz von Betonbauten massiv reduzieren - Bericht von Penetron ...
Bergbau in der Stadt: Heidelberg wird Europas erste kreislauffähige Kommune (FOTO)
Trotz Bafög-Erhöhung: Miete für Studentenwohnung frisst bis zu 84 Prozent der Förderung
Medizinische Gesundheitsberufe: 1,5 % mehr Beschäftigte im Corona-Jahr 2020 / Insgesamt 5,8 Millionen Beschäftigte im ...
EUROJET signs contract with NETMA to provide 48 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force (FOTO)
Titel
Studie von Entrust: Multi-Cloud-Modelle kurbeln unternehmensweite Verschlüsselungsstrategien an
UK MEDTECH COMPANY TO HELP PROTECT US HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND US CITIZENS FROM 1 MILLON NEEDLESTICK ...
Debatte um AKW-Laufzeitverlängerungen / Neue Analyse zeigt: Atomkraftwerke sind keine Garantie für Versorgungssicherheit in der Energiekrise
Erfolgreicher Kurs bestätigt: Sparda-Bank BW kann auch weiterhin auf Verwahrentgelt und Negativzinsen verzichten
Schoeller Allibert appoints Oliver Iltisberger as CEO (FOTO)
New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, ...
Citri&Co and PSP Investments seal long-term strategic alliance in fresh produce in Europe
Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im April 2022: +1,0 % zum Vormonat / Offene Aufträge auf neuem Höchststand: Reichweite des ...
Lebensmittelverschwendung: Studie zeigt stark gestiegenes Verbraucherbewusstsein seit Beginn der Pandemie (FOTO)
E-World 2022: Compleo stellt LSV-konformes Bezahlmodul für Ladesäulen vor (FOTO)
Titel
Münchner Start-up wird zum Vorreiter der grünen Luftfahrt: VAERIDION entwickelt Elektro-Flugzeug mit bis zu 500 Kilometern Reichweite für emissionsfreie ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Valours Venture-Portfolio-Unternehmen Skolem Technologies erhält 20 Millionen Dollar in einer ...
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
EuGH-Gutachten: Geringere Hürden für Abgasskandal-Schadensersatz
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitget ernennt Gracy Chen zur Geschäftsführerin
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...