AUSTRALIAN-GERMAN BUSINESS COALITION PRODUCES A ROADMAP FOR LARGE SCALE GREEN HYDROGEN IMPORT TO GERMANY - FORTESCUE FUTURE INDUSTRIES

The green hydrogen roadmap developed by the Taskforce consists of a 10-pointplan and a White Paper and is intended to outline a constructive pathway forwardin Germany for business and government. The roadmap could potentially serve asan example for other nations looking for solutions at the upcoming G7 meeting.The G7 meeting will discuss hydrogen and has already developed a G7 HydrogenAction Pact (G7 HAP) which will form part of the final G7 communique.The companies in the taskforce are ready to move on green energy through seriousinvestment and will work with Government to achieve these goals together. Therecommendations to the German government include: developing subsidies andincentives to remove the "First Mover Disadvantage"; encouraging sources oflow-cost capital to scale the industry, and underwriting equipment manufacturersexpansion plans to meet developer's needs.Climate change has become a dramatic reality of our times with visible impactson all continents and all countries. The UN IPCC report has recommended reducingfossil fuel production to keep temperature increases under 1.5 degrees and haltthe worst impacts of global warming. With this responsibility in mind, theindustry stands ready to do its part.The Russian war on Ukraine has in addition created a new reality. This must leadto an accelerated energy transition, especially regarding the development of agreen hydrogen economy, which will help to decarbonise as well as to diversifyenergy supply.Dr. Cord Landsmann, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, said, "The future of energy needsthe right partnerships and the right technologies. We bring our expertise inindustrial-scale hydrogen applications like green ammonia for enabling theworldwide export/import of clean energy."Patrick Lammers, COO at E.ON, said, "We are determined to implement the greentransformation of the economy. For this, the development of a reasonable greenhydrogen environment must be given priority. In the long term, this strengthens