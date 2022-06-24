Stellantis Invests EUR 50 Million in Vulcan Energy
- (PLX AI) – Stellantis Expands Relationship with Vulcan Energy Becoming Shareholder in Decarbonized Lithium Company.
- Stellantis will become second largest shareholder in Vulcan after EUR 50 million equity investment and an extension of the original binding offtake agreement to 10 years
- The equity investment will go towards Vulcan’s planned production expansion drilling in its producing Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF)
- Vulcan is already producing geothermal energy from its URVBF and plans to produce lithium hydroxide with zero fossil fuels and net zero carbon footprint as part of the Zero Carbon Lithium Project
