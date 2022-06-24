Prysmian Gets Suedostlink Order for EUR 700 Million from Tennet
(PLX AI) – Prysmian receives the extension of the Suedostlink project in Germany worth about EUR 700 million by Tennet.Contract for the development of 546 kms of 525kV HVDC underground cable systemsPrysmian will supply and install a land system to …
- Contract for the development of 546 kms of 525kV HVDC underground cable systems
- Prysmian will supply and install a land system to transport renewable energy from wind farms in northern and eastern Germany to high-consumption cities and factory areas in Germany’s south
