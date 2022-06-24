Per Aarsleff Buys 66.6% Stake in Trym Anlegg; Deal Values Company at NOK 240 Million
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff enters into conditional agreement on acquisition of shares in Norwegian railway specialist.Per Aarsleff to acquire 66.6% of the shares in Norwegian Trym Anlegg ASPer Aarsleff total price for 100% of the company is NOK 240 …
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff enters into conditional agreement on acquisition of shares in Norwegian railway specialist.
- Per Aarsleff to acquire 66.6% of the shares in Norwegian Trym Anlegg AS
- Per Aarsleff total price for 100% of the company is NOK 240 million
- Aarsleff to buy the remaining shares at book value at the latest in 2027
- Trym Anlegg has an annual revenue of NOK 425 million and an operating profit, EBIT, of approx. NOK 30 million in 2021
