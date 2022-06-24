Equinor Slips as SEB Turns Cautious; BW Energy Soars
(PLX AI) – Equinor shares slipped over 1% in early trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy. Price target remains NOK 370SEB is turning more cautious on the exploration and production sector on looming recession risks …
- Price target remains NOK 370
- SEB is turning more cautious on the exploration and production sector on looming recession risks and falling oil and gas price forecasts, the analysts said
- Prices are likely to peak in the third quarter, SEB said
- Meanwhile, BW Energy soared more than 9%
- BW Energy remains a buy at SEB due to massive underperformance that should reverse partially when Hibiscus/Ruche comes online, SEB said
