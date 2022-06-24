(PLX AI) – Adevinta shares rose 3% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded their recommendation to buy from hold. Price target NOK 90 implies nearly 30% upside from yesterday's closeAdevinta growth is set to accelerate due to easing supply chains, …

Adevinta Rises After Danske Upgrades to Buy with 30% Upside

