Adevinta Rises After Danske Upgrades to Buy with 30% Upside
(PLX AI) – Adevinta shares rose 3% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded their recommendation to buy from hold. Price target NOK 90 implies nearly 30% upside from yesterday's closeAdevinta growth is set to accelerate due to easing supply chains, …
- (PLX AI) – Adevinta shares rose 3% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded their recommendation to buy from hold.
- Price target NOK 90 implies nearly 30% upside from yesterday's close
- Adevinta growth is set to accelerate due to easing supply chains, combined with the investments to unlock additional revenue from a transition towards a transactional marketplace, Danske said
- The decline in Adevinta's share price is an overreaction and a good entry point at an appealing valuation: Danske
