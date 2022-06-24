(PLX AI) – Carmax Q1 revenue USD 9,300 million vs. estimate USD 9,050 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.56Sold 427,257 units through combined retail and wholesale channels, down 5.5% versus the prior year first quarterRetail used unit sales declined 11.0% to …

Carmax Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected Even as Number of Vehicles Sold Fell

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer