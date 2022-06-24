Kongsberg Gets NOK 267 Million Contract for Combat System Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen to upgrade the Combat System at RNoN Corvettes, Skjold Class.Kongsberg Gruppen contract amount is NOK 267 millionThe Skjold Class is a vital asset for the Navy and in addition to a ship technical modernization, the …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen to upgrade the Combat System at RNoN Corvettes, Skjold Class.
- Kongsberg Gruppen contract amount is NOK 267 million
- The Skjold Class is a vital asset for the Navy and in addition to a ship technical modernization, the combat system will be upgraded with a similar system that is in operation on the Nansen Class today
