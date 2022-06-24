checkAd

Kongsberg Gets NOK 267 Million Contract for Combat System Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen to upgrade the Combat System at RNoN Corvettes, Skjold Class.Kongsberg Gruppen contract amount is NOK 267 millionThe Skjold Class is a vital asset for the Navy and in addition to a ship technical modernization, the …

  • (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen to upgrade the Combat System at RNoN Corvettes, Skjold Class.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen contract amount is NOK 267 million
  • The Skjold Class is a vital asset for the Navy and in addition to a ship technical modernization, the combat system will be upgraded with a similar system that is in operation on the Nansen Class today
