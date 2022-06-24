Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion
(PLX AI) – Carnival Q2 net income USD -1,800 million.Q2 adjusted net income USD -1,900 million vs. estimate USD -1,280 millionCarnival revenue increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarterCarnival occupancy in the …
- (PLX AI) – Carnival Q2 net income USD -1,800 million.
- Q2 adjusted net income USD -1,900 million vs. estimate USD -1,280 million
- Carnival revenue increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter
- Carnival occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter
- Carnival booking volumes for all future sailings during the second quarter of 2022 were nearly double the booking volumes during the first quarter
- Carnival ended the second quarter of 2022 with $7.5 billion of liquidity
