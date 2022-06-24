BW Energy Buys FPSO from Saipem for $73 Million
(PLX AI) – BW Energy Signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field.BW Energy to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria from Saipem for a cash consideration of USD 73 million
