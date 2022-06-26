checkAd

Nordex Raises EUR 139.2 Million from Acciona in Capital Increase

(PLX AI) – Nordex raised EUR 139.2 million from anchor shareholder Acciona in capital increase. Issue price of EUR 8.70 per share, the same as Friday's closing priceThe new shares will be entitled to full dividend rights from 1 January 2022Says …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex raised EUR 139.2 million from anchor shareholder Acciona in capital increase.
  • Issue price of EUR 8.70 per share, the same as Friday's closing price
  • The new shares will be entitled to full dividend rights from 1 January 2022
  • Says capital increase is part of the Company’s strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector
  • Keeps strategic target of 8 percent group EBITDA-margin in the medium term once the market environment has stabilized and the price mechanisms for new orders start materializing

Autor: PLX AI
