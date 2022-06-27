checkAd

Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share

(PLX AI) – Ipsen to buy Epizyme at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.Initial estimated aggregate consideration of $247 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per shareEach CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $0.30 per …

  • (PLX AI) – Ipsen to buy Epizyme at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.
  • Initial estimated aggregate consideration of $247 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share
  • Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $0.30 per CVR payable upon the first achievement of $250 million in aggregate net sales of Tazverik (excluding sales in Japan and Greater Chinac) in any period of four consecutive quarters, by 31 December 2026 and $0.70 per CVR payable upon receipt of U.S. regulatory approval necessary for the commercial marketing and sale of the combination of Tazverik and R² (rituximab and lenalidomide) in second-line follicular lymphoma by 1 January 2028
  • The $1.45 per share cash consideration represents a premium of approximately 144% compared to Epizyme’s average closing price of $0.60 over the 30 trading days preceding announcement of the transaction
  • Royalty Pharma, Epizyme’s largest stockholder with approximately 20.5% of Epizyme’s total shares of common stock outstanding (on a non‑diluted basis) as of the date hereof, has entered into a support agreement with Ipsen pursuant to which it has agreed to tender its shares


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 92,77, was eine Steigerung von +5,54% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share (PLX AI) – Ipsen to buy Epizyme at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.Initial estimated aggregate consideration of $247 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per shareEach CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $0.30 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Raises EUR 139.2 Million from Acciona in Capital Increase
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Nordex Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected, but Sees Improving Prices
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
NKT to Sell Photonics Unit for EUR 205 Million
Kellogg to Split Into 3 Independent Public Companies by Spin-Off to Shareholders
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
Siemens Buys Senseye
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023