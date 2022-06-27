Prosus FY Revenue $35.6 Billion
(PLX AI) – Prosus FY revenue USD 35,600 million.Core Headline Earnings down 20% to US$3.7bn reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent, post the Group’s sale of 2% of its holdings in Tencent, increased investment in growth adjacencies and …
- (PLX AI) – Prosus FY revenue USD 35,600 million.
- Core Headline Earnings down 20% to US$3.7bn reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent, post the Group’s sale of 2% of its holdings in Tencent, increased investment in growth adjacencies and strategic M&A, and higher finance costs
- Prosus and Naspers announced the start of an open-ended share repurchase program of Prosus and Naspers shares
- This program will be funded by regularly selling small numbers of Tencent shares
- Disposal of JD.com shares concluded, raising-piece of approximately US$3.7bn to enhance the Group’s credit profile and liquidity
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0