Prosus FY Revenue $35.6 Billion

(PLX AI) – Prosus FY revenue USD 35,600 million.Core Headline Earnings down 20% to US$3.7bn reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent, post the Group’s sale of 2% of its holdings in Tencent, increased investment in growth adjacencies and …

  • (PLX AI) – Prosus FY revenue USD 35,600 million.
  • Core Headline Earnings down 20% to US$3.7bn reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent, post the Group’s sale of 2% of its holdings in Tencent, increased investment in growth adjacencies and strategic M&A, and higher finance costs
  • Prosus and Naspers announced the start of an open-ended share repurchase program of Prosus and Naspers shares
  • This program will be funded by regularly selling small numbers of Tencent shares
  • Disposal of JD.com shares concluded, raising-piece of approximately US$3.7bn to enhance the Group’s credit profile and liquidity

Autor: PLX AI
