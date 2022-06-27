Eurazeo Enters Exclusive Talks to Invest in Sevetys
(PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to invest in Sevetys, a French group of veterinary clinics.Founded in 2017, Sevetys is one of the largest groups of veterinary clinics in France with more than 200 clinics throughout the …
- (PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to invest in Sevetys, a French group of veterinary clinics.
- Founded in 2017, Sevetys is one of the largest groups of veterinary clinics in France with more than 200 clinics throughout the country
- The investment in Sevetys would be made by the funds managed by the teams of Eurazeo Mid Cap S.A.
- The transaction remains subject to the consultation process of the employees’ representative bodies and to the approval of the transaction by the French competition authority
- Financial details would be disclosed following these discussions
