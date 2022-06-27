Vestas Sets Up Digital Solutions Function; Elevates Development Function to Executive Management
(PLX AI) – Vestas to strengthen digital transformation and Development business with new organisational setup and member of Executive Management.Vestas establish a new function, Digital SolutionsVestas elevating Development function to be …
- Vestas establish a new function, Digital Solutions
- Vestas elevating Development function to be represented in Executive Management
- The two functions will operate separately and be led by Thomas Alsbjerg, currently Group Senior Vice President of Development, who will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions and Development as of 1 July 2022, heading Digital Solutions and remaining CEO of Vestas Development
- Nikolaj Tyge Gertz, currently Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A, will become Chief Operating Officer of Vestas Development on 1 January 2023, reporting to Thomas Alsbjerg
