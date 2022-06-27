(PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares are likely to gain today after the company reported positive results in Alzheimer's agitation with its drug Rexulti in a phase 3 trial, analysts said. Results for treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s …

Lundbeck Seen Rising After Positive Rexulti Phase 3 Results in Alzheimer's agitation, Analysts Say

