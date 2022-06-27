Lundbeck Seen Rising After Positive Rexulti Phase 3 Results in Alzheimer's agitation, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares are likely to gain today after the company reported positive results in Alzheimer's agitation with its drug Rexulti in a phase 3 trial, analysts said.
- Results for treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s dementia showed that patients treated with brexpiprazole (Rexulti) had a statistically significantly greater reduction in agitation compared to placebo
- Based on this outcome Lundbeck and Otsuka are planning a regulatory filing to the FDA later in 2022
- Currently there are no FDA approved pharmacological treatments for agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia, with a significant unmet medical need that will likely only increase, analysts said
- This is likely to lead to a boost in growth for Rexulti after the full data has been published, and improves Lundbeck's sales and earnings outlook for 2023-2028, analysts at SEB said
- We expect a significant positive share price reaction: SEB
