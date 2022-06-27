checkAd

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg Receives Leadership Award from the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTC:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg as the 2022 recipient of the CSPS Award of Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr. Loebenberg is a Professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Alberta ("UoA"), the founder and director of the Drug Development and Innovation Centre (DDIC), UoA, and is a director and founder of XPhyto since 2018.

 

The CSPS Award of Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated leadership in advancing the cause of pharmaceutical research and development in Canada. Prof. Dr. Loebenberg received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany and a PhD in Pharmaceutics from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University, Frankfurt, Germany. He joined the University of Alberta in 2000 where he is the founder and director of the Drug Development and Innovation Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Prof. Dr. Loebenberg's research interests are in biopharmaceutics to predict the oral performance of drugs and botanicals and inhalable nanoparticles to treat lung diseases such as lung cancer, tuberculosis and leishmanasis. He is a cofounder of RS Therapeutics Inc., a foam-based topical drug delivery company.

 

Prof. Dr. Loebenberg's recent notable positions include: president of the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences 2014 to 2015; vice chair of the United States Pharmacopeia Dietary Supplement Expert Committee 2016 to 2017; current member of the United States Pharmacopeia Dietary Supplement Expert Committee; current vice chair of the Specialty Committee of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Pharmaceutics of the World Foundation of Chinese Medicine Science; and current member of the Health Canada Scientific Advisory Committee on Pharmaceutical Sciences and Clinical Pharmacology and the Scientific Advisory Panel on Opioid Analgesic Abuse.

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  59   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg Receives Leadership Award from the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTC:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg as the 2022 recipient of the CSPS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Centurion gibt Update zur Cannabis-Spinout-Transaktion, Aktienkonsolidierung und zum Wechsel des ...
Aktueller Stand zu den Auswirkungen der regionalen Überschwemmungen auf die US-PGM-Betriebe von ...
First Hydrogen verpflichtet Tolosa als Leiter der Abteilung Antriebstechnik
Rock Tech Lithium und Transamine wollen bei der Lithiumversorgung zusammenarbeiten
ReGen III: Vertragsverlängerung mit bp
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg Receives Leadership Award from the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical ...
Binovi Technologies Corp. beauftragt Softwareentwicklungsteam mit weiterer Entwicklung von ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg erhält Leadership Award der Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical ...
Titel
Dr. Reuter IR: InnoCan Pharma forscht an Cannabis für Haustiere – ein Riesenmarkt will erobert werden
Sirona Biochem beauftragt Wuxi AppTec mit der Herstellung von revolutionärem ...
TAAT ernennt den ehemaligen Altria- und PMI Manager Michael Saxon zum CEO
PowerTap nimmt am California Hydrogen Leadership Summit teil
Voyager Digital informiert den Markt über aktuelle Entwicklungen
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Was man aus dem Netflix-Absturz lernen kann: Neue Ära der Tech-Aktien mit Cogia, Shopify, Apple ...
Uranium Energy Corp. schließt UEX-Privatplatzierung ab
Dr. Reuter IR: „Es hat einen inneren Wert“ – warum immer mehr Unternehmen wie Linus Digital Finance, ...
TAAT will von kürzlich angekündigten Plänen für eine neue Nikotinrichtlinie in den USA ...
Innocan berichtet über erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus präklinischen Studien zum Schmerzmanagement bei Hunden: “Es war, als wäre ein neuer Hund in unser Leben getreten“
Titel
Sirona Biochem gibt exklusive globale Lizenzvereinbarung mit Allergan Aesthetics bekannt
Dr. Reuter IR: Water Ways, Apple und Ballard Power Systems: Diese Aktien stehen für eine Zeitenwende
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan zielt mit Cannabis auf eine lukrative Marktnische in der Tiermedizin
Dr. Reuter IR: Biofrontera schafft schwarze Zahlen
Benchmark erhöht Anzahl der Goldunzen um 44 % und 77 % in der nachgewiesenen und angedeuteten ...
Benchmark durchteuft bei Bohrungen in der Lagerstätte Cliff Creek 21,20 Meter mit 2,59 g/t ...
Uranium Energy Corp legt Frühwarnbericht vor
Innocan Pharma meldet Einreichung der PCT-Patentanmeldung für Vaginalatrophie-Therapie
Dr. Reuter IR: InnoCan Pharma forscht an Cannabis für Haustiere – ein Riesenmarkt will erobert werden
Dr. Reuter IR: Australien erwartet wieder Wirtschaftswachstum – Evolution Energy Minerals, die BHP Group und ...
Titel
Ayurcann geht neue Partnerschaft mit Innocan Pharma ein
Marc Geen, Gründer von Speakeasy, informiert über Aktuelles aus dem Unternehmen
Halo Collective bereitet Akanda mit dem Abschluss einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung auf eine wichtige ...
Halo Collective veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für zweites Quartal 2021
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu CoinAnalyst: Kanadische Unternehmen an den deutschen Börsen
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
Core One Labs gibt Einzelheiten der Aktienzusammenlegung bekannt, mit welcher den Auflagen der ...
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. wird Millennial Lithium Corp. mittels eines Barzahlungsangebots in Höhe ...(2) 