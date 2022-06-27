VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTC:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate Prof. Dr. Raimar Loebenberg as the 2022 recipient of the CSPS Award of Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr. Loebenberg is a Professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Alberta ("UoA"), the founder and director of the Drug Development and Innovation Centre (DDIC), UoA, and is a director and founder of XPhyto since 2018.

The CSPS Award of Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated leadership in advancing the cause of pharmaceutical research and development in Canada. Prof. Dr. Loebenberg received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany and a PhD in Pharmaceutics from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University, Frankfurt, Germany. He joined the University of Alberta in 2000 where he is the founder and director of the Drug Development and Innovation Centre, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Prof. Dr. Loebenberg's research interests are in biopharmaceutics to predict the oral performance of drugs and botanicals and inhalable nanoparticles to treat lung diseases such as lung cancer, tuberculosis and leishmanasis. He is a cofounder of RS Therapeutics Inc., a foam-based topical drug delivery company.

Prof. Dr. Loebenberg's recent notable positions include: president of the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences 2014 to 2015; vice chair of the United States Pharmacopeia Dietary Supplement Expert Committee 2016 to 2017; current member of the United States Pharmacopeia Dietary Supplement Expert Committee; current vice chair of the Specialty Committee of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Pharmaceutics of the World Foundation of Chinese Medicine Science; and current member of the Health Canada Scientific Advisory Committee on Pharmaceutical Sciences and Clinical Pharmacology and the Scientific Advisory Panel on Opioid Analgesic Abuse.