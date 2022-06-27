Andritz Gets Batt Forming Equipment Order in China.
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply batt forming equipment for a PTFE line to YANPAI, China.The PTFE felts will be used as smoke filters in waste incineration plantsStart-up of the line is planned for the second half of 2022This is now the third order that …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply batt forming equipment for a PTFE line to YANPAI, China.
- The PTFE felts will be used as smoke filters in waste incineration plants
- Start-up of the line is planned for the second half of 2022
- This is now the third order that ANDRITZ has received from Yanpai over the past three years
