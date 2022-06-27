Abcam Appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam (https://corporate.abcam.com/) plc

("Abcam," "Company," "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the

supply of life science research tools, today announces the appointment of Tommy

Thomas as Vice President of Investor Relations.



Tommy, who will be based in our Waltham, MA office, has over 20 years'

experience in the life sciences sector, largely focused in the area of research

tools. He joins Abcam from Avantor, where he was Vice President, Investor

Relations for several years. Prior to this he was Vice President of Investor

Relations, and then Chief Financial Officer of Global Services at Perkin Elmer.

Before joining Perkin Elmer, Tommy spent eight years as a buy side analyst for

TIAA-CREF focused on the medical technology & life science tools areas.



