Abcam Appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam (https://corporate.abcam.com/) plc
("Abcam," "Company," "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the
supply of life science research tools, today announces the appointment of Tommy
Thomas as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Tommy, who will be based in our Waltham, MA office, has over 20 years'
experience in the life sciences sector, largely focused in the area of research
tools. He joins Abcam from Avantor, where he was Vice President, Investor
Relations for several years. Prior to this he was Vice President of Investor
Relations, and then Chief Financial Officer of Global Services at Perkin Elmer.
Before joining Perkin Elmer, Tommy spent eight years as a buy side analyst for
TIAA-CREF focused on the medical technology & life science tools areas.

Michael Baldock, Chief Financial Officer of Abcam, said : "I am delighted to
have Tommy joining us. His deep industry experience, significant investor
relations expertise, and strong institutional investor and research analyst
relationships are a major step forward for us. Tommy will be a real asset to
Abcam and our investors as we continue to grow, differentiate ourselves in the
marketplace, and deliver value for all our stakeholders."

Tommy Thomas commented : "I am very pleased to join Abcam at this important time
in its evolution. The Company's customer-centric model focusing on new product
innovation for researchers and clinicians in the life sciences industry is
highly differentiated. I look forward to learning and telling our story as I
build new friendships along the way."

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science
researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research
and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers
highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address
important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's
ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping
advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn,
will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science
researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By
actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company
continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent
programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading
validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served
customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's ordinary shares are listed on the
London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade
on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

Please visit https://corporate.abcam.com/ to find out more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670705/Abcam_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Tommy Thomas,
Vice President of Investor Relations,
+ 1-888-722-2226; FTI Consulting: Ben Atwell/Julia Bradshaw,
+44 (0)20 3727 1000

