Husqvarna, Electrolux Jump 4% as SEB Prefers Them Among Swedish Consumer Discretionary
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna and Electrolux shares rose 4% as SEB analysts reiterated buy recommendations on the stocks, saying they were preferred names in the Swedish consumer discretionary sector.Electrolux is the preferred name going into the Q2 …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna and Electrolux shares rose 4% as SEB analysts reiterated buy recommendations on the stocks, saying they were preferred names in the Swedish consumer discretionary sector.
- Electrolux is the preferred name going into the Q2 earnings, SEB said, assigning a price target of SEK 210
- Demand has probably held up well and back orders could help bridge some weakness in the early Q3, SEB said
- Husqvarna is the preferred name over the next year, SEB said, assigning a price target of SEK 100
- Supply constraints should improve from Q3, and the long-term story remains exciting, the analysts said
- SEB also has buy ratings on Thule and Dometic
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0