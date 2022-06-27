Washington, DC (ots) - The International Association of Political Consultants

(IAPC) announced that it will hold its annual international conference in

London, England from November 14 to 16 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel

(https://www.guoman.com/the-royal-horseguards) .



"This in-person conference is an opportunity to bring together leading

consultants to discuss democracy and how political discourse shapes our

society," said Matthew Klink, IAPC president. "Democracy is under attack around

the world. We need preserve, defend and promote a system that encourages

political participation, a free press and respect for human rights."





Klink went on to say, "IAPC members have been at the forefront of promotingdemocracy. This year the IAPC Democracy Medal was awarded to Volodymyr Zelenskyyand the People of Ukraine for their heroic efforts to preserve their democracyfrom the brutal onslaught of Vladimir Putin and his army.""Leading political consultants, pollsters, analysts and public affairs expertscoming from around the world will compare and contrast strategies and tacticsthat influence politics and democracy in their region," said Thomas Borwick,conference organizer.Borwick added, "After three years of not being able to meet in person we lookforward to welcoming IAPC members and guests to London, where they will enjoythe finest of British hospitality. We are planning an exciting conference agendathat takes advantage of what London has to offer with sessions that will bepractical and useful for those in campaigns and public affairs."Those interested in attending can register at https://www.iapc.org/conference toreceive conference updates and to attend the gathering.Conference Theme - Campaigns Across BordersThe 55th annual conference's theme is "Campaigns Across Borders." The first daylooks at the theme within the United Kingdom. Day two expands to look at thepolitical campaigning in the European Union. Day three expands to cover theremainder of the world, including the 2022 Mid-Term elections in the UnitedStates.Conference HighlightsWelcome reception - Churchill War RoomsOur welcome reception will be held in the historic Churchill War Rooms, thesecret underground headquarters where Prime Minister Winston Churchill lived andworked during WWII.Drinks & Canapes Reception - Royal Opera HouseOur second night's evening event will be a cocktail and canape reception at theRoyal Opera House in Covent Garden at the Terrace Bar which looks out onto thesquare.Final Evening Reception & DinnerThe Final Evening Reception and Dinner is the signature social event of ourannual conference and offers an opportunity to network with fellow attendees.Enjoy the chance to mix-and-mingle with our special guests at one of London'smain historical attractions.The Royal Horseguards HotelAn impressive historic building in London, The Royal Horseguards Hotel issituated on the River Thames. This hotel is ideally placed in heart of centralLondon within walking distance of Covent Garden and minutes from the Embankment.-30-About the IAPC: Established in 1968, The International Association of PoliticalConsultants is committed to fostering democracy and the democratic processthroughout the world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds andactivities fostering the growing and diverse profession of political consultingas well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.Contact:Matt Klink, IAPC President: Tel (310) 283-6267 Email: matt@klinkcampaigns.comMarcel Wieder, Vice-President Communications: Tel: (416) 907-2126 Email:marcel@aurorastrategy.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5258086OTS: News Direct