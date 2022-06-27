IAPC London Calling! Political and Public Affairs Consultants Around the World to Gather at 2022 Conference, Nov. 14-16 - London, England
Washington, DC (ots) - The International Association of Political Consultants
(IAPC) announced that it will hold its annual international conference in
London, England from November 14 to 16 at the Royal Horseguards Hotel
(https://www.guoman.com/the-royal-horseguards) .
"This in-person conference is an opportunity to bring together leading
consultants to discuss democracy and how political discourse shapes our
society," said Matthew Klink, IAPC president. "Democracy is under attack around
the world. We need preserve, defend and promote a system that encourages
political participation, a free press and respect for human rights."
Klink went on to say, "IAPC members have been at the forefront of promoting
democracy. This year the IAPC Democracy Medal was awarded to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
and the People of Ukraine for their heroic efforts to preserve their democracy
from the brutal onslaught of Vladimir Putin and his army."
"Leading political consultants, pollsters, analysts and public affairs experts
coming from around the world will compare and contrast strategies and tactics
that influence politics and democracy in their region," said Thomas Borwick,
conference organizer.
Borwick added, "After three years of not being able to meet in person we look
forward to welcoming IAPC members and guests to London, where they will enjoy
the finest of British hospitality. We are planning an exciting conference agenda
that takes advantage of what London has to offer with sessions that will be
practical and useful for those in campaigns and public affairs."
Those interested in attending can register at https://www.iapc.org/conference to
receive conference updates and to attend the gathering.
Conference Theme - Campaigns Across Borders
The 55th annual conference's theme is "Campaigns Across Borders." The first day
looks at the theme within the United Kingdom. Day two expands to look at the
political campaigning in the European Union. Day three expands to cover the
remainder of the world, including the 2022 Mid-Term elections in the United
States.
Conference Highlights
Welcome reception - Churchill War Rooms
Our welcome reception will be held in the historic Churchill War Rooms, the
secret underground headquarters where Prime Minister Winston Churchill lived and
worked during WWII.
Drinks & Canapes Reception - Royal Opera House
Our second night's evening event will be a cocktail and canape reception at the
Royal Opera House in Covent Garden at the Terrace Bar which looks out onto the
square.
Final Evening Reception & Dinner
The Final Evening Reception and Dinner is the signature social event of our
annual conference and offers an opportunity to network with fellow attendees.
Enjoy the chance to mix-and-mingle with our special guests at one of London's
main historical attractions.
The Royal Horseguards Hotel
An impressive historic building in London, The Royal Horseguards Hotel is
situated on the River Thames. This hotel is ideally placed in heart of central
London within walking distance of Covent Garden and minutes from the Embankment.
-30-
About the IAPC: Established in 1968, The International Association of Political
Consultants is committed to fostering democracy and the democratic process
throughout the world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and
activities fostering the growing and diverse profession of political consulting
as well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.
Contact:
Matt Klink, IAPC President: Tel (310) 283-6267 Email: matt@klinkcampaigns.com
Marcel Wieder, Vice-President Communications: Tel: (416) 907-2126 Email:
marcel@aurorastrategy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5258086
OTS: News Direct
